President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has pledged his government’s commitment to work with Ghanaians to resolve the country’s economic crisis.

Ghana’s recent economic crisis characterized by high debts, inflation, currency depreciation and externalities from the Russian-Ukraine war is adversely affecting Ghanaians.

A cross-section of Ghanaians, including some Members of Parliament, have called for the head of Finance Minister, Ken Offori-Atta, for the mismanagement of the economy and admonished government to take measures at restoring macro and micro stability.

But speaking at the Buluk festival celebrated in Sandema, in the Builsa North Municipal in the Upper East Region, President Nana Akufo-Addo, promised to assuage the plight of Ghanaians in these difficult times.

“My government stands strongly with you in these difficult times that we are all going through. But with courage and with vision and with unity amongst us all, we will come out of these difficulties and get our country back into a good place. That’s the firm promise that I’m making to you”.

He further donated an amount of GH¢50,000.00 to support activities of the festival.

Paramount Chief of the Buluk traditional area, Nab Azagsuk Azantilow II, commended government for its pro-poor policies that have greatly impacted the socio-economic development of the area.

Nab Azantilow II, appealed to government for infrastructural and logistics support for the Azantilow and Sandema senior high schools.

He also appealed for the construction of Agricultural and Nursing training colleges in Fumbisi and Sandema respectively to train professionals for the development of the area.

Nab Azantilow II, further made a passionate appeal to government to ensure the completion of the Navrongo-Chuchuliga-Sandema-Fumbisi road following the unfortunate demise of the contractor.

He commended government for the construction of a district hospital in Fumbisi under the agenda 111 projects and the award of the Chuchuliga-Sandema-Fumbisi-Wiesi road for bitumen surfacing.

Nab Azantilow II, called on investors to invest massively in the area’s rice value chain to boost local rice supply, create jobs and reduce importation of rice.