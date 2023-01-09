Founder and leader of Perez Chapel International, Archbishop Charles Agyinasare is calling on the Electoral Commission to utilize the functions of the Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) in fostering unity.

According to the Archbishop, IPAC, which consists of political parties and the EC must work together to deal with any growing tension which may arise before, during, and after the 2024 general elections.

Archbishop Charles Agyinasare made the call at the thanksgiving service of the National Democratic Congress held yesterday at the Perez Dome in Accra.

“As we prepare for the 2024 general elections, all parties must endeavour to maintain the peace of the country. No matter the circumstances we find ourselves in, we can elect our leaders through the ballot and not the bullet. The NDC as the party that ushered the country into democracy also has the responsibility to protect it.”

“The Electoral Commission should also do well to defuse the tension using the IPAC. They are the only ones who can do that. The IPAC has been helpful over the years and so should be taken advantage of. The EC should work to bring its stakeholders together to ensure peace and not destroy it. The EC should try all it can to be so transparent that the winners and losers it declares will be acknowledged by all,”