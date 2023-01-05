The National Democratic Congress (NDC) is accusing the Special Prosecutor of subtly using the Airbus case to witch-hunt some personalities in the party.

Some members of the NDC have been stressing that the current government is in bed with the Office of the Special Prosecutor and is purposely attempting to use the case to settle some scores with them through some opaque machinations.

The case which has been linked to some personalities in the erstwhile NDC government has to do with the purchase of some military aircraft for the Ghana Armed Forces in 2011 and some of these individuals have been under investigation since the era of former Special Prosecutor, Martin Amidu.

Mr. Amidu accused former president John Dramani Mahama of being Government Official 1 who was named in the report to have allegedly benefited from bribes in the process of the aircraft procurement.

Accusing former president Mahama, Mr. Amidu in 2020 wrote that: “This Office has established the identity of elected Government official 1 to be former President John Dramani Mahama whose brother of the full blood is Samuel Adam Foster also known as Samuel Adam Mahama. The only reason the former President has not been invited for interrogation (in spite of all threats from some of his followers and lawyers) is the fact that he got himself insurance as the presidential candidate of the other largest political party in Ghana and prudence dictated that the interrogation be held in abeyance during this election season.”

The case seems to have gone down until the current Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng in his half-year report revealed that the Airbus case was part of over 120 cases under investigation.

But in an interview with Citi News, the director of Legal Affairs of the NDC, Abraham Amaliba indicated that investigations ought to have been concluded by now and further attributed the delay to political targeting.

He said UK authorities have closed the special office that was set up to investigate and prosecute the case and said the Ghanaian counterparts should have concluded their investigations too.

“The matter which began in the United Kingdom has been discontinued and has ended in the UK and the special office handling the matter has closed the docket and so if you are in Ghana and you are not taking a leave in line with your counterparts in the UK and you say, you will continue with investigations, then you will certainly hit a brick wall and that for me should have been a matter that the Special Prosecutor should have come clean on.”