Budding Ghanaian hiplife artist, Don K has volunteered to pay the GH¢48k court fine slapped on popular artiste manager, Lawrence Asiamah Hanson better known as Bulldog.

Bulldog was dragged to court in 2021 after he indicated during an interview on UTV that the President, Nana Akufo-Addo, will not finish his four-year tenure if he failed to ensure that Menzgold customers get their locked-up funds.

In the two years of the trial, Bulldog pleaded not guilty to the charge insisting he never intended to threaten the president. He claimed that he only appealed to the President to intervene in the interest of customers of Menzgold.

But the presiding Judge, Justice Evelyn Asamoah, in her judgment noted that the statement was not an appeal considering its gravity.

He was on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 charged with offensive conduct to the breach of the peace, and slapped with a fine of GH¢48,000 or in default spend 40 days in prison.

But speaking with Ghanaweekend.com, Don K offered to pay the fine for Bulldog. According to the budding artiste, it has always been his wish to work with the former SM boss hence the reason to pay the fine for him.

“I want to pay the money for Bulldog… the GH¢48K court fine… I want to pay because I want to work with him…I want him to manage me, so I want to pay the fine then afterwards we talk about business.”

It is currently unclear whether Bulldog has paid the money or not but Don K explained, “even if Bulldog has already paid, I would pay the money back to him…I want to be on record that I paid the fine for him”.

Don K has won the hearts of many hiplife music fans with his current single ‘M’ay3 Dada’.

The demand for the song released a few weeks ago has compelled him to do one of the well-directed music videos to promote it.

Watch the music video below: