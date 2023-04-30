Iconic Afro-dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy organised a party for a selected audience at the Polo Beach Club in Accra on Friday, April 28, 2023 to celebrate the release of his mega album ‘5th Dimension’.

The star-studded party which was to give the audience a feel of the album was attended by some media personalities, politicians, creatives and connoisseurs of the Ghanaian music industry such as Bulldog, D-Black, Ignace Huga, George Britton, Mr. Freddie Blay, KOD, Berla Mundi, and many more.

Former world’s fastest man, Asafa Powell and Stonebwoy’s wife, Dr Louisa were also in attendance.

The 5th Dimension album which becomes the BET award-winner’s fifth album after “Grade 1”, “Necessary Evil”, the billboard-rated “Epistles of Mama” and 2020’s Reggae Ville album of the year, “Anloga Junction”, boasts of seventeen (17) songs.

The Iconic Ghanaian afro-dancehall musician enchanted patrons of the star-studded party with songs on the album. Immediately he hopped onto the stage, he started his 2-hour performance with track 17 on the album dubbed ‘Manodzi’ that features Grammy award-winning African musician Angelique Kidjo.

Ever since Stonebwoy recorded his first track in a family studio over a decade ago, he has never looked back. In an industry flooded with people trying to establish their identity, the ‘Therapy’ crooner has been able to ratify himself as a unique artist with a sense of direction and purpose.

With his 5th Dimension album, Stonebwoy scripted and recorded it during exclusive sessions across Europe, America and Africa, where he featured top African artists like Davido, Oxlade and Tiwa Savage all from Nigeria alongside Beninese legend Angélique Kidjo and South African amapiano progenitor DJ Maphorisa.

The potential Grammy award-winning album also features Shaggy, Dexta Daps (Jamaica) and Mereba (US) and Jaz Karis (UK).

The peak of his enthralling performance at the party was when he took a break to apprise patrons about his journey into stardom and the album.

Patrons couldn’t contain their glee while watching the BET award-winner illuminate them with much sagacity. He also performed with popular dancehall artiste Epixode.

