The National Media Commission (NMC) is urging media owners to prioritize the safety and security of journalists in the country, as they are considered highly vulnerable and in need of protection.

According to a recent report on the state of the Ghanaian media, authored by the School of Communications Studies at the University of Ghana and the Media Foundation for West Africa, there are fundamental flaws in the practice of journalism in Ghana.

The report states that journalists in Ghana are poorly paid, which adversely affects their work output, and are easy targets for attacks without proper security measures in place.

George Sarpong, the Executive Secretary of the National Media Commission commended the authors of the report and encouraged more such reports to be published in order to push stakeholders to help improve the situation.

“More of such should be done to encourage media practitioners,” he entreated.