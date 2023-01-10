The Concerned Staff of the Controller and Accountant General’s Department (CAGD) are threatening to embark on a series of actions if the management of CAGD and the Ministry of Finance (MoF) fail to pay them their allowances.

The group says its members have not been paid their honorarium for 2021 and 2022.

They further threatened to abstain from the upcoming national accounts validations exercise and the Government of Ghana (GoG) monthly salary validations if their allowances are not paid.

In a petition to the Ministry of Finance and CAGD on Wednesday, January 10, 2023, the group stated, “having been denied our 2021 honorarium for the first time in the history of CAGD, we the concerned staff of CAGD wish to unequivocally state that any attempts by the Management of CAGD and the Ministry of Finance (MoF) to once again deny our hardworking staff of this age-old ‘solace’ would not be tolerated”

The aggrieved Concerned Staff of CAGD further stated, “we are by this petition, serving notice to the CAGD Management and the MoF to, as a matter of urgency, get this matter addressed or we advise ourselves.

“All staff of the sixteen Regions of Ghana are on this date, presenting this letter to our Management and the MoF through the Regional Directors of CAGD, calling on CAGD and MoF to do the needful by paying the two years (2021 & 2022) honorarium with immediate effect to avoid the repercussions of our intended actions”.

