The case of the three suspects involved in the disturbances at the National Democratic Congress (NDC) youth and women congress on December 10, 2022, has been adjourned to February 25.

This follows the absence of the judge presiding over the case.

Abdul Halid Shaibu alias Olu, Razak Ibrahim alias Oga and Dauda Mohammed Nazir were arrested on January 6 and January 7 for throwing stones, blocks, and club sticks, among others injuring people and causing damage to properties.

The three were part of 16 persons wanted by the police for their involvement in the December 10 disturbances.

According to the facts of the case the first and second accused persons were acting in the interest of George Opare Addo and were paid GHC 250 each for their services while the third accused person acting in the interest of Brogya Genfi was paid GHS 200.

The police allege that the accused and the other wanted persons were given GH¢50 as pocket money.

The accused persons have been charged with offences contained in the Vigilante and Related Offences Act.