The Public Relations Officer of the Savannah Regional Coordinating Council (RCC), Habibu Muftawu has been recalled by the Information Services Department.

Citi News sources at the Regional Coordinating Council say the recall is with immediate effect.

Though the reason for the recall is not stated, it is believed it was a result of his alleged involvement in the disturbances at the Damongo police station on Monday that led to the shooting of one person.

Mr. Muftawu who also doubles as the PRO of the Gonja Land Youth association was seen at the police station when some youth besieged the station to demand the release of eight persons arrested in connection with some disturbances in Buipe.

The Gonja Land Youth Association has been at loggerheads with the Gonja traditional council over some issues for some time.