The Ahafo Regional Security Council (REGSEC) has revised the terms of the curfew imposed on Bomaa in the Tano North Municipality.

The curfew was imposed on the town on January 9 by the Regional Security Council in consultation with the Interior Minister and the National Security Minister after chieftaincy clashes in the area.

It has been revised from the daily 5 pm to 7 am to 10 pm to 5 am.

A statement released by the REGSEC after an emergency meeting held at Goaso says;

1. The new curfew hours shall be from 10 pm to 5 am every day.

2. All public gatherings have been banned with immediate effect.

3. Except that

a. Muslims will be allowed at the mosque on Fridays

b. Adventists at the church on Saturdays

c. other Christians at the church on Sundays.

4. All parties and stakeholders are entreated to comply with these new arrangements in order to achieve absolute peace in the Bomaa Community.

5. The Ahafo Regional Security Council (REGSEC) will continue to collaborate with all stakeholders to ensure lasting peace in this regard.”