At seven feet four inches, Sulemana Abdul Samed stands taller than most buildings in Gambaga in the North East Region.

Unfortunately, Sulemana is physically unfit. Popularly known as ‘Awuche’, which means “let’s go”, the 29-year-old’s height is one foot away from the world’s tallest man.

His gigantic stature also means he must find fitting clothing to protect him from the vagaries of the weather.

Awuche, says he is paying the price of becoming famous, in the sense that he has to be smartly dressed.

However, finding his clothes size on the open market like most men do, remains a challenge due to his height.

As such, he had to resort to Issahaku Musah, a tailor to make his preferred outfit. Mr. Musah has for the past seven years been making clothes for Sulemana.

This he said is taking a toll on his finances. He discloses that his mobile money business has collapsed.

Aside from clothing, Awuche does not have a befitting bed. His double-sized mattress and a student mattress have been combined to give him relative comfort, even that, he has to sleep in a diagonal way.

Yes, from afar, he looks tall and like a giant but a closer view of him reveals Awuche is physically unfit.

He is battling chronic wounds with a bandage tied to his left leg. There is also a visible wound on the right leg plus other health conditions.

Ordinarily, anyone in Awuche’s fame would’ve been excited, but he admits the thought of his health condition is draining.

Family and friends who provide support to him from time to time are appealing to the general public to assist Awuche to get medical support.

