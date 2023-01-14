The Ghana Grid Company, (GRIDCo) says it has restored power to all areas which experienced a blackout on Saturday.

GRIDCo earlier said its transmission lines were affected by a bushfire under its high-voltage lines near Tarkwa in the Western Region.

Giving an update on the development, GRIDCo in a statement issued by its Corporate Communications Section said “as of 17:57GMT [on Saturday, January 14, 2023] power has been restored to all areas earlier affected by the outage to its Transmission Lines”.

It also said its National Interconnected Transmission System has been fully restored and is stable.

“GRIDCo extends its appreciation to the Ghanaian public for its patience as efforts were made to restore the NITS and power to Ghanaians. Once again GRIDCo apologises for the inconvenience caused by this incident.”