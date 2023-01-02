President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has once again reiterated his commitment to ensuring the completion of the National Cathedral project despite the numerous criticisms.

Akufo-Addo said with support from the Christian community the promise he made to God will be fulfilled and the National Cathedral will be completed.

The President was speaking after he visited the construction site of the stalled project and made a donation of GH₵‎100,000.

“As I have said before, the National Cathedral will not just be another monument adorning the skyline of Accra, it will be a rallying point for the entire Christian community to come together and worship… I am therefore committed to working with the Board of Trustees to ensure the completion of this project to the glory of God.”

The National Cathedral project has seen a lot of controversies, as many Ghanaians continue to question the prudence of the state financing an edifice that is said to be President Akufo-Addo’s personal pledge to God.

But President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has been unwavering in his resolve to build the National Cathedral in Ghana.

In the 2023 budget, GH¢80 million was allocated to fund the project despite the current economic crisis.

However, Parliament voted against the approval of budget estimates of GH¢80 million for the construction of the National Cathedral for 2023.

Meanwhile, the National Cathedral Secretariat has made a passionate appeal to churches and the Christian community to help complete the National Cathedral project.

The Secretariat said with a contribution of GH₵100 monthly from one million Christians, the project could be completed before the year 2024.

Speaking after President Akufo-Addo paid a working visit to the construction site, Executive Director of the National Cathedral Secretariat, Dr Paul Opoku Mensah said the church must encourage its members to contribute.

“If the Church Leaders stand with us on this project, we can easily raise One million people who will give us GH¢100 each. So essentially we need the Church to stand with us. The state has done enough, all the preparatory works have been done, and the scope of work has been done. Without the state it was impossible.”

“We need the Church in Ghana to stand with us, this is a monument to the Church, this is a monument to God and a symbol of the Christian presence in Ghana.”

The $450 million National Cathedral project was envisioned by the government in March 2017 as a physical embodiment of national unity, harmony, and spirituality.

The inter-denominational cathedral is expected to have an auditorium capable of seating 5,000 people, as well as chapels, and a baptistery.