A leading member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Odeneho Kwaku Appiah, has called for unity among Ghanaians and forgiveness as they enter the new year.

The former NPP Chairman of the Afigya Kwabre South Constituency in the Ashanti Region, affectionately called Chairman Odeneho Kwaku Appiah (COKA) admonished Ghanaians to continue to coexist peacefully and unite for national development.

He maintained that despite the economic turmoil experienced in 2022, citizens continue to uphold the peace and stability Ghana has enjoyed for the past years.

In a Facebook post, Mr. Appiah said, “let us show love. One thing I’ll ask you to do before we end the year is to make sure you call or send a message to all those who have offended you. Let us show maturity and forgive them.”

He also advocated what he called love, which he says “overcomes everything in this world”.

“As we enter 2023, let us be at peace with everybody today and not tomorrow. Love overcomes everything in this world. Send a message or call now”, he added

In another conversation he called on religious, traditional, and political leaders to continue to preach and demonstrate the virtues of peace, love, piety and peaceful co-existence wherever they find themselves, adding that only through lasting peace can Ghana attain the much-needed development.