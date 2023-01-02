It was all fun in Yendi in the Northern Region when the Moshies were crowned champions in the clans soccer gala organised by Dasuma FM to help promote and consolidate peace and unity in the Dagbon kingdom.

This is the second consecutive time the Moshies have won the championship.

This is the fourth time Dasuma FM organised the competition for the various clans in the Dagbon kingdom to help promote and consolidate peace, unity and love in the area.

The clans who usually play among themselves as part of the tradition in Dagbon are revamped when the competition was organised.

The clans are Laabansi, Butchers, Machelle, Lungsis, Sapashinima and the Moshies.

Moshies were playmates to Mole Dagombas comprising Dagombas, Nanumbas and Mamprusis.

The final match was between the Lungsis and the Moshies, which ended goalless and went into penalty shoot-outs. The Moshies emerged victorious.

The Regional Minister, Saani Sayibu Alhassan, who was there for the closing ceremony said the event was very interesting as it was all fun.

He said events like that will help consolidate the peace, unity and love for one another in the Dagbon kingdom.

“I want to extend my profound gratitude to the organisers and the CEO for Dasuma FM. They have done a good job with this tournament. I hope the aim is achieved. It is our hope that the peace we enjoy is consolidated and football stars picked from here for the nation. We salute the winners for the wonderful game they played,” he said.

The Chief Executive Officer for Dasuma FM was full of joy saying the purpose of the competition will be achieved if they’re able to continue organising it.

“I am a very happy man today as we’ve come to the end of the gala. Our aim for organising the competition was to consolidate the peace and unity we currently enjoy. I will thank all who have supported us in this successful competition. It is our hope and prayer that we shall continue with this just to help consolidate the gains we made. Dagbon is a very peaceful kingdom, and we must be able to maintain that,” he advised.

The chief of Karaga, Kar Naa Natogmah Abdulai who represented the Yaa Naa commended Dasuma FM for the competition, saying it has revived the spirit of Dagbon. He assured the Moshies of a good title.

The DCE for Yendi also could not hide his joy over the competition and was full of praise for the organisers.