The Member of Parliament (MP) for North Dayi, Madam Joycelene Tetteh has created employment for some 80 girls trained mostly in sewing and hairdressing.

These girls drawn from seven of the nine traditional areas in the constituency were also given sewing machines or hair dryers depending on what training they received.

Each of the 80 girls was also given GH¢200 to buy other minor tools like scissors, threads, and hair creams to begin their trade.

In compensating the trainers of these girls, Madam Tetteh gave each trainer a sum of GH¢1000 for their willingness to help the young girls acquire the skills and character required to succeed in their chosen crafts.

Madam Tetteh said the initiative came about as a result of a search for avenues for economic empowerment for her constituents.

She said, “upon consultation, I found that not all my young constituents are desirous of classroom education, so we concluded that for as many as wish to learn skills that give them ready empowerment, I will mobilize to skill them up”.

Being, predominantly a farming area, there are no low-skill jobs for young girls in North Dayi hence the value of the opportunity for the girls to acquire such skills that give them economic value.

All 80 girls will have spaces rented for them to ply their trades for the first 5 months after the program to enable them to acquire enough to sustain their businesses.

Madam Tetteh told the press the project will continue to skill up more youth of the North Dayi enclave to help reduce unemployment.