Teacher Unions in the Western Region have called on the Regional Directorate of Education to immediately put on hold the mass reposting and transfer of teachers.

The unions include the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) and Coalition of Concerned Teachers (CCT-Ghana).

Addressing a press conference on behalf of the three teacher unions in Takoradi, the Western Regional Secretary of the GNAT, William Aboadu Abedi, said the short notice for the transfer seems to be an attack on them and likely to negatively impact their social and economic lives.

Mr. Abedi appealed to the directorate to consider the current difficult season teachers find themselves.

“We are appealing to the directorate to consider the current difficult times and rescind its decision,” the Western Regional Secretary of the GNAT.