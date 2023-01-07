The Republic Bank has appointed Mr. Parasram Salickram as a Non-Executive Director of the Board effective December 16, 2022, after having received approval from the Bank of Ghana.

Mr. Parasram Saclickram is the Group Vice President, Republic Financial Holdings Limited and Vice President, Republic Bank Limited.

He has been a member of the Republic Group for nearly two decades, serving in various strategic leadership positions.

Mr. Salickram previously held the position of Chief Risk Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Republic Financial Holdings Limited and Republic Bank Limited.

Mr. Salickram is a Fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and a member of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants and the Chartered Global Management Accountants.

He is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) Charter holder and holds the Financial Risk Manager (FRM) designation from the Global Association of Risk Professionals (GARP).

He is also a Harvard Business School Advanced Management Program (AMP) graduate.

Mr. Salickram currently serves as the Chairman of Republic Bank (Suriname) NV and is also a Director on the Board of Republic Bank (Guyana) Limited.

The Board Chairman of Republic Bank (Ghana) PLC, Mr. Charles William Zwennes, welcomed Mr. Parasram Salickram on board and Mr. Parasram Salickram wished him every success in the discharge of his duty as a Non-Non-Executive Director.

Speaking on the appointment, Mr. Zwennes noted that with Mr. Salickram’s professional banking experience, Salickram as Non-Executive Director of the Board will buttress the Bank’s strong standing in the Ghanaian Banking industry.