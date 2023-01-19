The National Office of the Births and Deaths Registry in Accra has resumed operations after it was saddled with power outages for about a month.

For weeks, individuals who required the services of the Births and Deaths Registry were turned away because the Central Registry of the facility did not have electricity.

This affected the printing and issuance of certificates thus frustrating persons who visited the office.

But in a statement, the Births and Deaths Registry said the challenge has finally been fixed.

“The Births and Deaths Registry wishes to inform the general public that power has been restored to its National Office situated on the 3rd floor of the National Association of Local Authorities Ghana (NALAG) building, Gulf Street, Shiashie, Accra”, the release read in parts.

The Registry reminded the general public that all of its services are also on online via the website www.ghana.gov.gh.

“We wish to express our profound gratitude to the general public for their understanding and cooperation when the NALAG office was faced with this setback”, the statement concluded.