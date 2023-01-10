Paul Anim Inkoom, the former President of the Junior Common Room (JCR) of the Commonwealth Hall at the University of Ghana, suspended for three academic years, has indicated plans to seek legal advice to deal with the issue.

Management of the university suspended four former JCR executives of the commonwealth hall for three academic years.

According to the management, the students organized meetings of the JCR in August last year which provided a platform for the delivery and publication of defamatory and false statements against the Vice Chancellor, Pro-Vice chancellor and other senior officers of the university.

“On 18th and 19th August 2022, some former Junior Common Room (JCR) Executives of the Commonwealth Hall organised or allowed the organisation of meetings of the Junior Common Room (JCR) of Commonwealth Hall.

“These meetings provided a platform for the delivery and publication of false, reckless and defamatory statements against Senior officers which brought the offices of the Vice-Chancellor, the Pro Vice-Chancellor as and the university as a whole into disrepute”.

The disciplinary board for junior members that conducted the interview found the four to have breached some statutes and regulations of the University and recommended sanctions against them.

Speaking to Citi News, Paul Anim Inkoom said they would decide together with their lawyers by the close of the week what action to take.

“We have our legal team going through everything. Our position allows us to have JCR meetings whether emergency or general and so that is what happened. But as to the details during that period, our lawyers are making some considerations.”

