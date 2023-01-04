The University of Ghana has assured that it is taking steps to complete the disputed Africa Integras Project despite the ongoing legal tussle confronting the project.

University authorities say they are working tirelessly to ensure the project is completed to help complement the infrastructural needs of the school.

The project stalled five years ago after a dispute between the school and the contractor but was however expected to consist of a complex for the College of Education, a new building complex for the College of Basic and Applied Sciences, an expanded facility for the College of Humanities, a complex to house the Institute of Technology and Applied Science and a building for the College of Health Sciences to aid the University in relocating the medical school to the UG campus from its present location in the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

Valued at $64 million, the University was ordered to pay the contractor $160 million after it lost a legal battle in a London arbitration court in August 2018.

The unending legal tussle plaguing the Project has caused so much doubt about its completion but the Pro-Vice Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Prof. Gordon Awandare in an interview with Citi News assured that the University was collaborating with the Government to complete it despite the challenges.

“The University is currently trying to complete one of the hostels that we were working on as part of the Africa Integras Project and it is far advanced and it should be ready for use by next academic year.

“We are collaborating with the Government to try to complete those projects and we are going through the process of settling the legal issues and then we will focus on how to complete the buildings afterwards and we are hoping that those buildings will eventually be completed and added to the infrastructure in the University.”