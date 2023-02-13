The Chief Executive Officer of Denstu Ghana, Andrew Ackah, has been elected as the new President of the Advertising Association of Ghana (AAG).

The newly elected President takes over the mantle of leadership from Mansa Amoa-Awuah who served for two years.

Andrew Ackah brings to the leadership of the Association his over 15 years of rich experience in the marketing, media and advertising space.

He was instrumental in the acquisition process of two major agencies by Dentsu, which he has spearheaded as CEO for seven (7) years.

In his maiden address, Mr Ackah underscored the need for effective regulation in the industry.

“We need that bill as a form of regulation to support government initiatives and also to help the industry to maximize its potential. This is the reason we need the government’s collaboration to make it a reality”, he said.