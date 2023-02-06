A 48-year-old woman has died after she was allegedly stabbed at Sepe Buokrom in the Ashanti Region.

A 21-year-old boy who lives opposite the residence of the deceased entered her room and allegedly stabbed her multiple times at 6:30 am on Monday.

The deceased’s co-tenants said they heard a loud cry from her room and later found her lifeless body in a pool of blood after they broke into the apartment.

The suspect named only as Baafi was later seen holding a handgun and reportedly threatened anyone that came his way after the incident.

Some youth in the area, however, gathered courage, arrested the suspect, and handed him over to the police.

The deceased, Akosua Agyaa who recently returned from abroad was said to have had a misunderstanding with the suspect a few weeks ago.

Police have conveyed the body of the deceased and deposited it at the morgue.