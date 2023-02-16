The Ghana Refugee Board and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees is scheduled to hold an emergency meeting next week over the plight of refugees seeking asylum in Sapeliga in the Bawku West District of the Upper East Region.



At least, 233 refugees have sought asylum at Sapeliga as a result of violent extremism in neighborhood Burkina-Faso.



The Executive Secretary of the Ghana Refugee Board, Tetteh Padi in an interview with Citi News said, the situation exposes the refugees to serious humanitarian crisis necessitating the emergency meeting.

“The washrooms are also not adequate, we need to provide assistance to them in those areas. We are working with our partners to obtain the necessary resources to make sure that they are comfortable, there are standards that need to be met.

“In terms of washrooms for instance, we need to have one for at least 20 people, so those calculations need to come into play and we make sure that all the standards are met. It is important that we mention the efforts that the communities have in place,” Mr. Padi stated.