There’s relative calm in Nalerigu in the North East Region after some youth massed up on Monday at the palace of the overlord of Mamprugu awaiting attempts by military officers to arrest their chief.

A purported enstoolment of the new Bawku Naba, Alhaji Seidu Abagre, took place on Wednesday, February 15, under the supervision of the Overlord of Mamprugu, Naa Bohagu Mahami Abdulai Sheriga.

This move has been condemned by the government and declared null and void.

The High Court in Bolgatanga subsequently issued a bench warrant to arrest the Mamprugu Overlord and the purported Bawku Naba.

The security officers were, however, resisted by some youth who had a hint of their intention.

A journalist with a local radio station, Nobya FM in the region, Jadam Yaw Boakye tells Citi News police officers are currently patrolling the area.

Citi News contacted Lawyer for the Mamprugu Overlord, Mohammed Tahiru Nambe who said his client is willing to avail himself to the court if invited.

He, however, condemned the forceful invasion of the Palace to arrest the Paramount Chief of Mamprugu.