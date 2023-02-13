The 2023 Heritage Month will officially be launched tonight, Monday, February 13, 2023.

It will be another month dedicated to showcasing Ghana’s rich culture on Citi TV and Citi FM

Throughout the month of March, there will be an itinerary of historical and culturally significant activities to highlight the month through food, traditions, music, and fashion, among other things.

Not only that, the Heritage On-Air-Series on Citi TV and Citi FM will feature subjects and places of cultural interest.

It begins on February 27, 2023, and will last through the end of March. It is themed: “Make it Ghana”.

Part of the events is the road of a lifetime – ‘Heritage Caravan’ which helps patrons to discover Ghana in seven fantastic days from March 4 – 11, 2023.

Between March 25-26, 2023, there will be the “Back to your Village” Food Bazaar’ – a two-day fair displaying indigenous food and beverages.

Management of Citi TV/Citi FM will launch the Heritage Month at 6 pm at the new plush premises of Citi TV at No. 5 Owula Hansen Lane in Tesano, Accra.

The Heritage Month organised by Citi TV and Citi FM is in partnership with Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), the National Film Authority, and Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC).