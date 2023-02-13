The Minister for Interior, Ambrose Dery visited a police officer at the Police Hospital in Accra who sustained gunshot injuries during official duties.

The officer in question, sustained the injuries on Sunday, February 12, 2023, when he, together with his colleagues went to rescue a residence from suspected armed robbers at Tsive-Kpotame near Kpadzakope, a suburb of Abor in the Volta Region.

The Minister, who was accompanied by the Inspector-General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, expressed worry about the unfortunate incident and assured him and other officers who are in a similar situation of the Government’s commitment to the welfare of security officers in the country.

“Take heart, we celebrate you as a hero. Your welfare is our priority. Government will continue to resource the security services to ensure that they perform their mandate well for peace and security in the country”, he said.

Mr. Dery also visited another Police Officer in the same hospital from Oti Region who also sustained injury during official duty. He wished them a speedy recovery and God’s protection for their good work for mother Ghana.

The Minister, who did not mince words, warned all to desist from any criminal activities because the security personnel are up to task and will deal with criminals and armed robbers in the country for the safety of the good people of Ghana.

The Minister and his entourage also visited the site where fire gutted last week at the Police Headquarters.

He assured that necessary measures will be put in place to forestall any future occurrences.