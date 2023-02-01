The Municipal Chief Executive of the Ledzokuku Municipal Assembly, Mordecai Quarshie, has assured residents within his jurisdiction that deplorable inner roads will soon be fixed.

In an interview with Citi News, the MCE acknowledged that the state of roads in his catchment area was a concern to residents adding that the government has taken cognizance of it.

He indicated that work will begin on them by the beginning of the second quarter of 2023.

“I cannot get this opportunity without reassuring the residents that government is very aware of the state of our inner roads and that we will deal with it. By the second quarter, work will begin. Hopefully by the second quarter work will begin on it. Residents should expect to see the internal roads that have been damaged through the diversions and so on, all of them should be fixed. The work ought to begin in the second quarter, and we should see a rapid improvement in the work that we are doing. I know that residents are very concerned about that. Everywhere we go, people raise it and it is true. The state of our roads needs attention. I just want to reassure them that the necessary attention has been given and that work ought to start in the second quarter.”

Currently, the government is embarking on the La Beach Road project which is one of its major initiative within the road sector.

It begins at the Independence Arch at the Black Star Square in Accra through Osu, La, Teshie to Nungua.

MCE for the Ledzokuku Municipal Assembly, Mordecai Quashie, tells Citi News that the road projects within Teshie and Nungua are over 80% complete.