The Programme Coordinator for the Ghana Refugee Board, Mr. Tetteh Padi, says the board and the United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) are putting in place measures to accommodate several refugees trooping into the country from Burkina Faso.

The refugees living in the Bawku West District of the Upper East Region are appealing to the government and humanitarian organisations to assist them with basic necessities until they are able to return to their country.

The over 3,000 refugees from neighbouring Burkina-Faso have been forced out of the country by activities of violent extremists and are thus seeking support to cater for their families.

Activities of violent extremists in neighbouring Burkina-Faso in recent times have led to the death of Burkinabes residents and displaced over 3,000 including women and children.

These refugees have sought asylum in Sapelega in the Bawku West District.

Housed in an uncompleted structure, these refugees are exposed to health hazards, poor shelter and depend solely on donated foodstuff from local residents or non-governmental organisations.

In an interview with Citi TV, Mr Padi said some of the refugees have been registered, but the number keeps increasing daily.

“We have been on the ground and we have registered some of them but as you are aware, the number keeps increasing so we together with UNHCR are mobilising to see what interventions can be made.”

Meanwhile, during a fact-finding visit to assess the refugee situation at Sepelega, Upper East Regional Director for the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) Mawuli Agbenu, called on the government and humanitarian organisations to assist the refugees with their basic needs and integrate with their relatives in Ghana.