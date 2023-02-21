The government has announced the final principal amounts of new bonds in the settlement of the domestic debt exchange programme (DDEP).

The Finance Ministry in a statement disclosed that: ”In anticipation of the settlement of the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme (DDEP) on 21St February 2023, the Government announces the aggregate principal amount of each series of New Bonds, which amounts, together with the corresponding ISINs, are set forth in Appendix A attached hereto and organized by the category of holders set forth in the Amended and Restated Exchange Memorandum dated as of 3rd February 2023 (the “Exchange Memorandum”).

The statement clarified that New Bonds will be credited to the holder’s securities account at the Central Securities Depository (CSD) from which their Eligible Bonds were tendered.