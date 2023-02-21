Tension is mounting between Denkyira Ayanfuri and Fobinso communities in the Upper Denkyira West District of the Central Region over the death of a 22-year-old man.

The deceased, Evans Wireko, was reportedly stoned to death at Denkyira Fobinso over his alleged involvement in a robbery incident at a galamsey site in the community.

Family members of the deceased are demanding the arrest and prosecution of the perpetrators.

Citi News‘ Central Regional Correspondent, Calvis Tetteh reported that the deceased is a former student of Adisadel College in Cape Coast and is known by his peers as Evans Wireko while others also call him Nkwantabisa.

Citi News sources say the deceased visited the Denkyira Fobinso community to engage in galamsey activities.

On Friday, February 17, 2023, a member of the Fobinso community was attacked by unknown persons at a galamsey site and Wireko was accused of the attack and was arrested by members of the community and dragged before the chief.

According to information gathered by Citi News, even though the deceased denied any wrongdoing, the chief of Fobinso allegedly ordered for him to be dealt with causing angry residents to stone Wireko to death at the centre of the town.

According to family members of the deceased, before they could arrive at Fobinso from Ayanfuri after the news of their relative being lynched reached them, he had already passed, and his body had been conveyed by the police.

The deceased is a 2021-year product of Adisadel College in Cape Coast but could not proceed to the university last year since he failed one of his papers.

There are reports that he only passed the paper in question recently via remedial exams and was waiting to gain admission to the university this year.

Nana Kwasi Kwarteng, the Akwamuhene of the Denkyira Traditional Council and also the Abusuapanyin of Ayanfuri said but for his intervention, an armed youth group would have stormed Fobinso to avenge the death of their colleague.

Even as he admonishes youth members of his community to exercise restraint, he wants the matter to be handled professionally in order not to escalate.

Assemblyman for Ayanfuri, Kwasi Anin Castro wants the police to take swift action to calm tensions between the two communities.

He described the action of the perpetrators as a deliberate one.