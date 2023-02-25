Former Managing Director of the Ghana Cylinder Manufacturing Company Limited, Frances Awurabena Essiam has accused Energy Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, of being behind her decision to resign from the company.

Madam Essiam said the Energy Minister has made it difficult for her to run the company.

She also alleged that the Minister is frustrating current acquisition processes between Ghana Cylinder Manufacturing Company Limited and another state-owned company.

Speaking on Eyewitness News on Citi FM, Madam Essiam averred that she honourably resigned from the company to allow the Energy Minister have his way.

“I resigned honourably because there is a difficulty with an acquisition going on between Ghana Cylinder and another state agency and the Minister for Energy is aware but went into a banter with me over the acquisition by one company as against the other and I was surprised because if you are the Minister and have all the communication and failed to call the companies to the table, then I will resign so that the Minister can go and do whatever he wants to do over there.”

She also alleged that because the Energy Minister was determined to frustrate the acquisition process, engagements have strangely been put on hold.

“I was also hearing that the arrangement being made was put on hold, and so I said if that is what is going on, then I have to resign.”

She also alleged that Mr. Opoku Prempeh has consistently shown his dislike for her and blocked the president’s decision to appoint her CEO of GETFund.

“The president said I tried to put you at GETFund but the [then] Minister of Education said he was incompatible with me, and so he can’t work with me.”

Madam Frances Awurabena Essiam resigned from her position as the company’s MD on Thursday, February 23, 2023, and was replaced by Madam Genevieve Sackey.