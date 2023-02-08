Today, Wednesday, February 8, 2023, is exactly five years celebrated Afro-dancehall/Afrobeats female musician Ebony Reigns died.

The Ghanaian singer died in a fatal car accident that claimed the life of her friend, Franky Kuri and a military officer Atsu Vondee, who were all in a jeep with her while she was returning to Accra from Sunyani.

Ebony, nicknamed ‘9osBadGyal’ passed away just one week away from her 21st birthday.

The singer, who died in 2018 is best known for her monster hit songs Poison, Kupe, Mama Hw3, and Sponsor.

She was signed to RuffTown Records, and dropped her debut album ‘Bonyfied’ a few months before her demise.

Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng, known by her stage name Ebony Reigns still holds the record as the First-ever Ghanaian female artiste to have won the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

The Posthumous award was received by her management in 2018.

Some Ghanaians have taken to social media to eulogise Ebony Reigns five years on.

Remembering Ebony Reigns : The first female to win “Artist of the year “ in the history of Ghana music. She died in a gory accident five years ago today. #ebony pic.twitter.com/3cIIrvwCu2 — Walamĩ (@_Walamiblog) February 8, 2023

Today marks 5 years Ebony Reigns was killed instantly in a traffic collision on 8 February 2018 whilst returning from Sunyani to Accra after a visit to her mother. Her assistant and longtime friend Franklina Yaa Nkansah Kuri and soldier Atsu Vondee were also killed in the fatal. pic.twitter.com/tdclslW6UJ — BESSAH GH 🇬🇭 (@bessahgh1) February 8, 2023

Ebony Reigns spent not more than 3years in the music industry as mainstream artist but her impact was impeccable. Rest Well Nana Hemaa. — Kay Brown ✝️ (@Ace__Kay) February 8, 2023

5 years on! 🕊️ A Queen reigns forever. May she continue to rest in power. 🙏🏽 What do you remember about Ebony? Photo by @ebony_reigns_legacy (Instagram)5 years on! 🕊️ A Queen reigns forever. May she continue to rest in power. 🙏🏽 What do you remember about Ebony? Phot… pic.twitter.com/Aj836V8PjS — Ghlagatin (@ghlagatindotcom) February 8, 2023

Today 5 years ago, Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng popularly known as Ebony Reigns met her untimely death. Keep Resting 💔🖤😔🙏. pic.twitter.com/Ok7OFFhFJk — Clever Brain (@CleverBrain10) February 8, 2023

If like Ebony Reigns is still alive, by now she would be rocking shoulders with Tems, Ayra Starr etc! Keep resting queen! pic.twitter.com/d2SuSa2kmt — Real Fly (@__realfly) February 8, 2023