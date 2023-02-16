The Sports Directorate of the University of Ghana on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, held an opening ceremony at the school’s Volleyball to roll out a list of their sporting activities for the rest of the year.

In a well-attended event with pump and pageantry, the long and rich history of the school and sports directorate was highlighted.

The celebration, which is under the theme “Nurturing Resilience: Adopting Technology, Embracing Humanism,” aims at encouraging the development of sports in Ghana through quality education and promoting physical fitness, mental health, and sportsmanship amongst the university community.

In attendance were renowned alumni and dignitaries, with the likes of the Pro Vice-Chancellor of UG, Prof. Gordon Awandare, Dr. Bella Bello Bitugu, the Director of Sports Directorate, Augustine Arhinful, an ex-Black Stars player, Eva Okyere, – veteran broadcaster and legal brain, and some members of the planning committee for the 75th anniversary, including Prof. Akosua Adomako Ampofo and Prof. Clement K.I. Appak, Chair and Co-Chair, among a host of other notable names, were also in attendance.

In a speech delivered by the Pro Vice-Chancellor of the University, Professor Gordon Awandare, he acknowledged the hard work and continuous effort of the Sports Directorate in successfully training athletes who have gone on to become national heroes.

Also addressing the media, the Director the Sports Directorate, Dr. Bella Bello Bitugu stated his pride in training and equipping students to become well known athletes across the country and the world at large, highlighting the success of Benjamin Azamati among others a key part of their success story.

Former Black Stars striker, Augustine Arhinful commended the University of Ghana for investing in sports development and urged them to integrate more students into their programme to help train the next generation of sporting heroes in the country.

As part of this year’s activities, the Sports Directorate of the University of Ghana will organize its Inter Hall Games at the Athletics Oval among other important activities as the year goes on.

As part of the opening ceremony of the UG @75 sporting activities, some sporting equipment was donated to the Sports Directorate while there was a pickleball demonstration. This is among the new games being introduced to the university community.

The sports activities are set to continue throughout the week, with several tailored events throughout the year geared to celebrate the school’s 75th anniversary.