Minister-designate for Trade and Industry KT Hammond will today appear before Parliament’s appointments Committee for vetting.

The Adansi Asokwa MP was nominated for the ministry by President Akufo-Addo to replace Alan Kyerematen who resigned to pursue his presidential ambitions.

Also to appear before the committee is the MP for Nhyiaeso and former head of MASLOC, Stephen Amoah, who has been nominated as a Deputy Trade Minister.

MP for Abetifi Constituency, Bryan Acheampong has also been nominated to head the Ministry of Food and Agriculture while MP for Akwapim South OB Amoah has been picked as the Minister of State at the Ministry of Local Government.

Others expected to appear before the appointments committee are Bryan Acheampong, Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam, OB Amoah, and Stephen Asamoah Boateng.