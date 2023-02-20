A pro-National Democratic Congress (NDC) youth group in the Wa East constituency of the Upper West region is demanding that their incumbent Member of Parliament, Dr. Godfred Seidu Jasaw should be allowed to contest the upcoming parliamentary primaries of the party unopposed.

According to the youth group, calling itself “YOUTH4JASAW”, the MP who is serving his first term has performed incredibly well and thus deserves the support of the rank and file of the party in his second term bid.

The Convenor of the group, Adamu Sayibu, speaking at a media briefing at Manwe explained that the constituency has seen tremendous development in the areas of health, agric, education and a considerable economic improvement within the two-year tenure of the MP.

“People of the Wa East have seen a rebranding of the constituency right at the community level to the national level. We, therefore, have no doubt that if given the opportunity, he can champion our development agenda, hence the need to renew his mandate as the parliamentary candidate for the NDC.”

In the areas of health, YOUTH4JASAW cited the construction of a clinic at Kulkpong, the conversion of a CHPS compound into a health center at Kulung, the renovation of a CHPS compound at Jeyiri and close to a 100000Ghana Cedis cash support for six health facilities at Kpaglaghi, Logu, Gudayiri, Yaala, Jumo, Halenboi-Jikpie, Sombisi, and Kandeh as major interventions that have brought unquantifiable relief to the constituency.

On education, the convenor disclosed that Dr. Godred Seidu Jasaw, since becoming the MP has paid the full school fees of over 100 tertiary students and provided financial support for 250 others amounting to GH¢105,939.

He also sponsored mock examinations for BECE candidates, donated learning materials, and renovated basic schools at Kpalworgu, Jeyiri, and Kpakpalamuni as well as donated cement and furniture to many schools in the constituency.

While commending the lecturer-turned-politician for his strides in the roads sector, water and sanitation, social events and his engagements with the constituents, the groups said “as young people who are interested in the development of the constituency, we feel obliged to appreciate the efforts of the MP. It is on this basis that YOUTH4JASAW is launching a roadshow project to showcase his achievements.”

The YOUTH4JASAW presented a cash amount of GHC 5000 to a representative of MP to be used for the purchase of the nomination forms for Dr. Godfred Jasaw.

They also pledged to pay at least half of his filing fee, saying he is a motivation to the youth in the constituency

The YOUTH4JASAW group has its members drawn from all election zones in the Wa East constituency with the aim of contributing to and supporting the incumbent MP and the NDC as a whole.