Some first-time National Democratic Congress (NDC) Members of Parliament who have picked up nomination forms for parliamentary primaries in their constituencies have expressed hope of retaining their seats.

This comes after the NDC opened nominations for presidential and parliamentary primaries in some constituencies on 22nd February 2023.

Speaking to Citi News, the first-time MPs for the Adentan and Anlo constituencies, Mohammed Adamu Ramadan and Richard Kwami Sefe highlighted some key achievements and activities they have executed in their respective constituencies which they say will help them retain their seats.

Mr. Adamu Ramadan said he is optimistic he will win the primaries slated for May 13 and subsequently retain the seat for the NDC.

“What I expect is that the good people of the Adentan constituency will retain me as their Member of Parliament for the 2024 elections.

“I have worked hard for them, and they have seen what I have done and there is a narrative out there that the Adentan constituency is a one-term constituency where everybody does one term and is changed but I don’t agree with that assertion because the figures don’t suggest that because the party in the constituency hasn’t repeated a candidate twice since it was created in 2004.”

Mr. Ramadan said for the seat to be secured and successfully kept away from the New Patriotic Party (NPP), the delegates in the constituency should do as they did in 2020 by retaining him as the parliamentary candidate.

“For the first time when the party repeated a candidate between 2016 and 2020, it paid off tremendously. I lost in 2016 and was repeated in 2020, and we won with over 14,000 of the total votes cast. I am very confident that come May 13, victory will be for us once again and the NDC will retain the seat.”

On his part, the MP for the Anlo constituency, Richard Kwami Sefe said his prayer is that he is able to win the primaries in the constituency because the works he has done for his people are clear and convincing to win him the seat for a second time.

“My prayer is that things should fall in place and I will win the primaries. As a first-timer, I didn’t just come to add to the numbers, I performed so well for my people and I hope to win.

“I have tackled youth unemployment, health and educational challenges, and other social interventions and I have achieved quite some substantial results.”