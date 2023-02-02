The hierarchy of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has moved the meeting with its Members in Parliament following the change in leadership on the Minority side in parliament.

The meeting was earlier slated for January 31, 2023, but could not come off on the said date.

It has now been rescheduled to Monday, February 6, 2023, in Parliament. The time is 2 pm at a choice of the Minority caucus.

This was contained in a letter signed by the General Secretary of the party, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey.

“We wish to have an interactive session with your caucus on Monday, 6th February 2023 at the Parliament house at 2:00pm at a venue of your choice on the matter of the leadership change. The meeting will also enable us formally introduce the new leadership of the Caucus.”

The meeting comes after the resistance that greeted the reshuffle which saw Haruna Iddrisu removed as Minority Leader and replaced by Dr Cassel Ato Forson.

It is expected to explain to the caucus reasons behind the reshuffle and get the support of all aggrieved Minority MPs.

There has been a division among members of the group following a reshuffle of its leadership by the national executives of the NDC.

As part of the leadership changes, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, MP for Ellembelle replaced Ketu North MP, James Klutse Avedzi as the Deputy Minority Leader while Kwame Governs Agbodza replaced Asawase MP, Muntaka Mubarak as the Minority Chief Whip.

National Chairman of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, said the party is not fragmented despite the uproar that greeted changes they made in their leadership in Parliament.

According to him, the NDC is still united adding that the changes have been welcomed by majority of the NDC members.

Some MPs signed a petition to reject the decision of the party over lack of consultation. Another set of MPs also petitioned the leadership of the NDC to ignore calls for the reshuffling to be reversed.

The Council of Elders of the NDC subsequently called on both sides to cease fire.