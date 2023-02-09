National Democratic Congress (NDC) supporters in the Ashanti Region have gathered at the Asokwa District Court to witness the court appearance of the party’s embattled Youth Organizer in the Suame Constituency.

There is a huge police presence on the court grounds, where party supporters are displaying posters with the hashtag #IStandwithRazak.

Razak Kuampa Avoliya, the embattled NDC Suame Youth Organizer, was arrested by police on Wednesday for inciting political violence.

At the court, NDC supporters chanted as they moved to the backdoor where the suspect was led.

The Suame Constituency Youth Organizer has been charged with offensive behaviour.

Police started looking for Mr. Avoliya in order to apprehend him for inciting political violence in a viral video.

The suspect had his statement taken in the presence of some NDC National and Regional Executives.

Evans Amankwaah, the suspect’s lawyer claims that neither his client nor the party is perturbed by the detention.

“His caution and charge statement has been taken. They charged him with offensive conduct, and we are to go to court [today]. We will cooperate with the law. The detention does not perturb us. He is not worried, and I assure the supporters of the NDC that, the youth organizer is in high spirits.”

Joseph Yammin, the NDC’s national organiser, defended the NDC Suame Youth Organizer’s comments and insisted that his detention will not scare the party.

“We are not in any way going to be intimidated by the police or the arrest. As we have massed up here, we will be coming anytime the police takes an action. What we are expecting them to do is to extend the equal measure to the NPP. I am sure that the court will have no reason to detain our brother.”

In the meantime, the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), wants the Police to as a matter of urgency prosecute the NDC Youth Organizer for his utterances to serve as a deterrent to others ahead of the 2024 election.

The party also wants him expelled from the NDC.