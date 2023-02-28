The Executive Secretary of the National Identification Authority (NIA), Professor Kenneth Attafuah, says his outfit is poised to deliver on its mandate of issuing Ghana cards to support the Electoral Commission in executing its proposed Constitutional Instrument for the 2024 general elections.

The EC is attempting to use the Ghana Card as the sole identification document for voter registration.

Briefing Parliament on his outfit’s preparedness to issue Ghana cards to applicants, Professor Attafuah said they have the operational competence to issue Ghana cards to aid the EC in the registration process.

“NIA has the technical and operational competence to print and issue the cards. We are ready to deliver on our mandate. The NIA is poised, ready and able to provide and deliver on its mandate, subject to the provision of the much-needed financial support that is warranted,” the NIA boss said.

Professor Attafuah explained that the NIA has not been able to print 541,529 applicants’ cards due to financial difficulties.

He said though they are faced with some financial difficulties, they will ensure that all applicants have access to the Ghana cards.

“541,529 unprinted cards represent the financial difficulties we have had lately beginning approximately in July and August last year [2022], that resulted in our inability to get access to some 3.5 million blank cards, that we have ordered into the country. Which currently in bonded warehouses, have been brought into the country by our technical partners, but we are unable to access them because of financial constraints,” he noted.