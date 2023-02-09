Deputy Minister of Employment and Labour Relations, Bright Wireko-Brobby says his outfit is committed to ensuring the passage of the National Occupational Safety and Health bill in the lifetime of the 8th Parliament.

The bill which has not seen the light of day for more than thirty (30) years is aimed at improving the working environment and conditions to maintain the working capacity of employees, prevent occupational accidents and diseases as well as eliminate other hazards from work.

Speaking to Citi News on the sidelines of this year’s Institution of Organizational Safety and Health West Africa Conference, Bright Wireko-Brobby said the Ministry is currently seeking inputs from stakeholders before the passage of the bill.

He assured however that together with the sector minister, Ignatius Baffour Awuah, they will lead the charge in getting the bill passed before 2025.

“One key objective of the Ministry is occupational safety and health. As part of that you can find that in Act 651, we have a whole department in charge of occupational safety and health…the Department for Factories Inspectorate (DFI).”

“It is difficult to give timelines because you don’t control timelines, so you can’t really tell….but like I’m saying in the life of this Parliament we want to pass it. This Parliament will lapse somewhere 2025. Before that time, this bill should be passed.”