Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has lauded Citi TV/Citi FM for pushing the country’s domestic tourism agenda a notch higher.

He made the commendation when he launched the 2023 Heritage Month held at the new plush premises of Citi TV at No. 5 Owula Hansen Lane in Tesano, Accra on Monday, February 13, 2023.

“This year, it’s exciting to see that, as we collectively strive to push the tourism potential of the country, you [Citi TV and Citi FM] are already pushing the domestic tourism agenda a notch higher with the Heritage Month. I want to commend you for doing that. My expectation is that, a lot of our colleagues who watch and listen will take their loved ones to visit Ghana, as you tour Ghana. I want to congratulate you and celebrate you.”

“As they say, by the power vested in me, I declare the Heritage Month 2023 duly launched,” he said.