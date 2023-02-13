Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has lauded Citi TV/Citi FM for pushing the country’s domestic tourism agenda a notch higher.
He made the commendation when he launched the 2023 Heritage Month held at the new plush premises of Citi TV at No. 5 Owula Hansen Lane in Tesano, Accra on Monday, February 13, 2023.
“This year, it’s exciting to see that, as we collectively strive to push the tourism potential of the country, you [Citi TV and Citi FM] are already pushing the domestic tourism agenda a notch higher with the Heritage Month. I want to commend you for doing that. My expectation is that, a lot of our colleagues who watch and listen will take their loved ones to visit Ghana, as you tour Ghana. I want to congratulate you and celebrate you.”
“As they say, by the power vested in me, I declare the Heritage Month 2023 duly launched,” he said.
The month of March will be dedicated to showcasing Ghana’s rich culture on Citi TV and Citi FM.
Throughout the month, there will be an itinerary of historical and culturally significant activities to highlight the month through food, traditions, music, and fashion, among other things.
The Heritage On-Air-Series on Citi TV and Citi FM will also feature subjects and places of cultural interest.
It begins on February 27, 2023, and will last through the end of March. It is themed: “Make it Ghana.”
Part of the events is the trip of a lifetime – ‘Heritage Caravan’ which helps patrons to discover Ghana in seven fantastic days from March 4 – 11, 2023.
Between March 25-26, 2023, there will be the “Back to your Village” Food Bazaar’ – a two-day fair displaying indigenous food and beverages.
The Heritage Month organised by Citi TV and Citi FM is in partnership with Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), the National Film Authority, and Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC).