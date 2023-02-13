The 2023 edition of the Heritage Month marked in the month of March and championed by Citi TV and Citi TV has officially been launched.

The month-long commemoration was launched at the forecourt of Citi TV at Tesano in Accra.

It had in attendance several dignitaries including the Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, CEO of the National Film Authority, Juliet Yaa Asantewa, CEO of the Ghana Tourism Authority, Akwasi Agyeman, representatives from the European Union in Ghana, management and staff of Citi TV and Citi FM among others.

Heritage Month is an educative, entertaining and fun-filled month-long celebration dedicated to showcasing Ghana’s rich culture on Citi TV and Citi FM.

The month-long commemoration will give Ghanaians several reasons to be proud of their culture.

Launching the celebration on Monday, February 13, 2023, Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah commended Citi TV and Citi FM for pushing the country’s domestic tourism agenda a notch higher.

“This year, it’s exciting to see that, as we collectively strive to push the tourism potential of the country, you [Citi TV and Citi FM] are already pushing the domestic tourism agenda a notch higher with the Heritage Month. I want to commend you for doing that. My expectation is that, a lot of our colleagues who watch and listen will take their loved ones to visit Ghana, as you tour Ghana. I want to congratulate you and celebrate you.”

“As they say, by the power vested in me, I declare the Heritage Month 2023 duly launched,” he said.

Throughout the month of March, there will be an itinerary of historical and culturally significant activities to highlight the month through food, traditions, music, and fashion, among other things.

Not only that, the Heritage On-Air-Series on Citi TV and Citi FM will feature subjects and places of cultural interest.

It begins on February 27, 2023, and will last through the end of March. It is themed: “Make it Ghana”.

Part of the events is the trip of a lifetime – ‘Heritage Caravan’ which helps patrons to discover Ghana in seven fantastic days from March 4 – 11, 2023.

Between March 25-26, 2023, there will be the “Back to your Village” Food Bazaar’ – a two-day fair displaying indigenous food and beverages.

The Heritage Month organised by Citi TV and Citi FM is in partnership with Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), the National Film Authority, and Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC).