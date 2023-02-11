The Executive Director of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe views the participation of former Chief Justice, Sophia Akuffo in a protest against government’s decision to include pensioners in the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme as a landmark event.

Speaking on Citi FM and Citi TV’s news analysis programme, The Big Issue, Franklin Cudjoe commended Madam Sophia Akuffo for the bold step and hoped that it would be a game changer in recent developments.

“I think most of us missed the part where she said she may not be affected by the programme. What she did was more of sympathising with the aged. Her participation in the protest is a big deal. I have seen a couple of international platforms carry it.”

“Her action was quite timely, maybe people would say it could have come much earlier, but it was also timely. I bet there are many others who have spoken to some of us who also feel very worried that they would be targeted if they come out,” he added.

The former Chief Justice joined a group of pensioners to picket at the Finance Ministry on Friday, February 10, 2023.

She described the move by the government as sheer wickedness and outright disrespect to the elderly who have sacrificed their lives for the development of the nation.

Madam Sophia Akuffo also called on the government to be transparent and account to Ghanaians what led to the current economic crisis and what all the loans were used for.

She also threatened to head to court if government does not exclude pensioners from the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme.