The Paramount Chief of the Karaga Traditional Area in Dagbon, Naa Bakpem KarNaa Abdulai Natogmah has extended the gratitude of the chiefs and people of the area to President Nana Akufo-Addo for elevating Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam to the position of Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning.

Extending the gratitude of the people in a letter addressed to the president, he applauded President Akufo-Addo for the honour done the Karaga Traditional Area by the nomination.

“Our Member of Parliament’s appointment is an honour done us, for having recognized the competence, expertise, sterling leadership qualities, and service to you, the party, and country in our MP and to appoint and subsequent elevation to serve in your government, particularly this time, to a Minister of state at the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning (MOFEP).

“We wish to encourage our MP that, this appointment is a sign of greater prospects ahead in his political and professional career as well as in the development of the communities in our constituency and the country at large if he continues to be diligent, consistent loyal to authority.”

Dr. Amin Adam is one of several persons that were nominated to fill various portfolios in different ministries.

Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam, the MP for Karaga was moved as Deputy Minister of Energy to head to the Finance Ministry as Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance.