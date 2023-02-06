The Ashanti Regional Police Command is on a manhunt for a Youth Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Suame Constituency of the Ashanti Region for inciting political violence.

According to the police, the said Youth Organiser of the NDC in the region in a viral video is seen instigating the party members against members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

He thus incited the NDC members to attack their counterparts in the NPP in the run-up to the 2024 general elections.

The police in a statement said, “The Ashanti Regional Police Command has initiated steps to get this person arrested to face justice. Meanwhile, we would like to take this opportunity to urge political actors to be circumspect in their utterances and actions as we work together to safeguard the peace and security of our beloved country”.

Read below the Police’s statement

POLICE STATEMENT ON VIRAL VIDEO INCITING POLITICAL VIOLENCE AHEAD OF THE 2024 GENERAL ELECTIONS

The attention of the Police Service has been drawn to a viral video in which a person who identifies himself as the Youth Organiser for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Suame Constituency of the Ashanti Region calls on supporters of the NDC to attack persons of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the run-up to the 2024 General Elections.

The Ashanti Regional Police Command has initiated steps to get this person arrested to face justice.

Meanwhile, we would like to take this opportunity to urge political actors to be circumspect in their utterances and actions as we work together to safeguard the peace and security of our beloved country.