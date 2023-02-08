The staff of the Tatale Sanguli district hospital want their Medical Superintendent to immediately hand over management of the facility to the administrator.

The staff further asked the accountant of the hospital to account for monies paid to the facility including internally generated funds.

In a latest petition to the hospital management by the unit heads sighted by Citi News, the staff said, “that handing over of the head of the facility from Medical Superintendent (Dr. Samuel Laari NIbi) to the Hospital’s Administrator (Mr. Augustine Logoti Tiweh) should be done officially with a handing over letter signed rather than just a verbal one”.

The nurses are currently waiting on a two-week ultimatum given to management to address certain challenges at the hospital to enable them to work effectively else they will embark on a strike after the expiration of the date—February 10.

Read the full petition below:

RE: PETITION TO MANAGEMENT

Units heads wish to express our sincerest gratitude to management for responding to our petitions presented to you both last year and this year in our recent staff durbar. We as well wish to appreciate your efforts and plans to address the challenges faced by staff and clients in our noble Institution.

We wish to state categorically that our quest is for no other interest but to establish a facility that every patient wishes to attend for the benefit of clients, staff and management.

Moreover, while staff are patiently waiting on management to address our challenges, we wish to notify you of the following:

That handing over of the head of the facility from Medical Superintendent (Dr. Samuel Laari NIbi) to the Hospital’s Administrator (Mr. Augustine Logoti Tiweh) should be done officially with a handing over letter signed rather than just a verbal one. Extended management meetings should be revamped where there would be meetings every month with unit heads. Accountant should also account for how the seven (7) months claims paid last year (2022) and the internal generated funds(IGF) was spent that lead to the unavailability of funds to procure basic consumables for staff to work with throughout the year 2022. That theatre staff would from today (27/01/23) halt all surgical operations until an anaesthesia machine is provided That management is given a period of two weeks starting from 30/01/23 to 10/02/23 to make available the basic items staff need to work with as stated in our previous petitions otherwise all staff shall vacate work until the needful is done.

Thank you.