In a heart-warming moment, Madam Rosina Attoh-Korkoi Konuah, a beloved Vodafone Ghana customer for over 25 years, was gifted with the power of connection on her 101st birthday.

The Vodafone team, accompanied by an exquisite bouquet of fresh fruit, presented Madam Rosina with a brand-new smartphone loaded with airtime and data, to enable her to easily communicate with her great-grandchild who she’s yet to meet, and to stay connected with family and friends. As the Vodafone team entered Madam Rosina’s room to make their presentation, the room was instantly filled with warmth, laughter and the sound of a family connected by love and community.

Angela Mensah-Poku, Vodafone Ghana’s Director for Digital Transformation and Commercial Operations said, “Madam Rosina is an old student of Achimota School and has been a loyal customer of Vodafone’s for over 25 years – since the days of Ghana Telecom. From our conversations with her, we learned that she wanted to see her great-grandchild who had been born recently. Both mother and child live abroad, and Rosina was unable to see them because she did not have a way to connect. That’s why we wanted to gift her with a special Vodafone Package and help her connect with her family in a new way.”

A joyous Rosina said the gesture was a demonstration of the company’s commitment to appreciating its long-serving customers.

“She has been a loyal customer for so long, and it is an honour to have her as part of the Vodafone family,” said Shirley Konadu Kyere, Vodafone’s Customer Loyalty Manager, who was present during the visit. “She always has a warm smile and kind words for us, and we’re glad we could do something special for her.”

For close to 14 years, Vodafone Ghana has been present in the very fabric of Ghanaian culture and way of life; delivering innovative customer-centric solutions and empowering its 7.1 million customers. With unwavering commitment to the needs of customers, Vodafone continues to lead the way in providing unsurpassed customer experiences.

Speaking at her home, and amidst her surprise, Madam Rosina expressed her joy and appreciation for the gesture shown by Vodafone. She further encouraged everyone to prioritize staying connected with their loved ones and thanked Vodafone for making it possible for her to do same.

Madam Rosina’s daughter, Sarah, spoke to the Vodafone Ghana team, saying, “She had a lovely day! She was so happy and had us in stitches with her stories. She showed off her presents to everyone who cared to see! Thank you so much for everything.”

The Vodafone team set up Madam Rosina’s new phone and helped her make her very first video call to see her granddaughter. The Vodafone Ghana team urged loyal customers to expect more rewards, visits, and engagements in the coming months.