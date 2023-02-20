The Minority Chief Whip, Kwame Governs Agbodza, has slammed Trade and Industry Minister-designate, KT Hammond, asking him to treat questions asked him by members of the Appointments Committee seriously and stop trivialising issues.

Mr. Agbodza rebuked the Adansi Asokwa MP when the latter appeared before the committee on Monday, February 20, 2023.

“Mr. Chairman, we know he’s very jovial, but when you look at the country what is happening in the country right now, the public expects this engagement to be very serious. So I will plead with you once again to answer my questions. I’m not here to joke. We can joke when we get to the other side of Parliament, answer the questions and stop the jokes,” Mr. Agbodza lashed out.

While facing the Appointments Committee, Mr. Hammond tried to lighten up the vetting, but this was not countenanced by the Minority group.

While taking his turn to ask the Trade and Industry Minister-designate questions, the Minority Leader, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson also took on Mr. KT Hammond for making remarks deemed unparliamentary.

“Mr. Chairman, part of the work we are doing here is to examine the nominee’s temperament. That he answers questions with the right temperament, regardless, we are colleagues, and obviously, if your colleague asks you a question, you have a duty to answer those questions. You may be provoked but please the use of those words is unparliamentary and shouldn’t be repeated”.