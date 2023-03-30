Naaba Musah Akanbonga has retained his position as President of the Council of Zongo Chief in the Ashanti Region.

A total of 34 members of the Council voted in the election that was conducted by the Electoral Commission (EC).

Naaba Musah who is the chief of the Frafra Community in the Ashanti Region contested with the Chief of the Wangara Community, Alhaji Ahmed Ibrahim.

He polled 22 votes while his contender also garnered 11 votes.

Naaba Musah thanked all members of the council including his contender and pledged to work with all members to achieve the set-out mandate.

He called for unity and asked the members to continue to hold him accountable as a leader and President of the Council.

“I will need the help of all chiefs on the council as together we can pursue the development of the Zongo Community in the Ashanti Region and that should be our priority”, he stated.

His contender, Alhaji Ahmed Ibrahim also called on all members to work together and not allow an outsider to divide them.

Members also elected Alhaji Issaka Mumin as the First Vice President, Alhaji Mohammed Abu Banda as the Second Vice President, and Ousman Mohammed as the General Secretary.

Others also elected include Alhaji Alhassan Abdul Wahab as the Deputy Secretary, Alhaji Issaka Ramadan as the Public Relations Officer, Saani Ibrahim Ayamba as the Protocol Officer, and Fuseini Azong as the Treasurer.

The rest are Alhaji Abdul Karim Sena as Financial Secretary, Mohammed Abubakar Hamma as Porter, and Abdalla Yussif as Coordinator.

The Council of Zongo Chiefs is made up of several tribes and each tribe has its head who is nominated, vetted, and installed to head that tribe by their rituals.